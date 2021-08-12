STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I will brief the press soon: Velumani on DVAC raids

Published: 12th August 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani at Thoothukudi airport | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: At a time when the officials of Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) were carrying out a search on the premises of former minister and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani, he was at Tiruchendur to offer parikara poojai. 

Sources said that as the temple was closed owing to the lockdown, the minister and his son offered poojai at a mandapam in an undisclosed location.Later on Wednesday, Velumani told newspersons at Thoothukudi airport that he was returning to Chennai after having a dharshan in Tiruchendur.

When asked about the DVAC raid on his premises, he said that the AIADMK top brass had already issued a detailed statement and former minister Jayakumar had briefed the press. “ I will soon brief the press after obtaining permission from the party leaders,” he said.

Branch office raided

The DVAC also raided a branch office of KCP Engineering at Pachapalayam village near Kangeyam Taluk in Tiruppur district. DVAC remained tight-lipped about the raid. The raid was still underway on Wednesday evening. 

Meanwhile, the Kuniyamuthur police registered a case against 211 members of the AIADMK, including incumbent and former MLAs and district functionaries, on charges of unlawful assembly and holding a protest in front of Velumani’s house during the raid conducted on Tuesday.

