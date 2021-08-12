One more elephant dies of anthrax

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An elephant which was found dead at Mangalapatti near Thengumaradha in Nilgiris district on Tuesday died of anthrax, according to forest department. This is the second anthrax-related death reported the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in one month.

“We did not conduct a postmortem since we suspect that it could have died of anthrax as blood was oozing from the trunk and mouth,” said LCS Srikanth, Deputy Director of MTR. “A water hole in the vicinity would be disinfected and animal husbandry department would soon organise vaccination for cattle roaming in the surrounding areas,” he added.