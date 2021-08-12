Raids continue,Velumani offers parikara puja 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) continued their raids on premises linked to former minister and AIADMK leader SP Velumani for the second day on Wednesday, by searching the office and a sand quarry of KCP Engineering Private Limited. The firm is run by K Chandraprakash, who was booked as the fourth suspect in the case associated with Velumani.The former minister, meanwhile, visited Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi, where he offered a parikara puja.

A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police C Dakshinamurthy conducted the raid at the KCP Engineering office at Peelamedu in Coimbatore from 7 am, sources said. On Tuesday morning too, the sleuths raided the nine-floor commercial building complex where the firm has offices on the first, third, seventh and ninth floors. Similarly, a four-member team raided the premises of VSL Sand quarry, which is associated with KCP Engineering, at Palathurai in Coimbatore. The raid began an 2.30 pm, sources told TNIE.