Will produce Nobel laureate in next 20 years: Anna Univ V-C

Measures will be taken to enable students from Anna University to become Nobel Laureate in the next 20 years, said new Vice-Chancellor R Velraj after assuming charge on Wednesday.

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Measures will be taken to enable students from Anna University to become Nobel Laureate in the next 20 years, said new Vice-Chancellor R Velraj after assuming charge on Wednesday.Speaking to reporters, the new V-C said the university would revise engineering syllabus to make students more employable. He said that the current curriculum is not conducive for getting jobs.

“Topics given in the current syllabus are understood fully by only 20% of students. The syllabus will be modified to make it more purposeful for the remaining 80% of the students. The engineering syllabus will be divided into two - one is for the students who understand all topics and the other syllabus is to equip students according to the industry needs and to train them to become entrepreneurs,” said Velraj.

He added infrastructure development will be undertaken to facilitate world class research, adding that the university will work closely with the State government to improve the quality of engineering education over the next three years. He also mentioned that Anna University will soon have solar powered vehicles on the campus.

In a related development, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said  steps will be taken to upgrade Anna University to global standards and accordingly changes will be made in the curriculum and other necessary infrastructure will be upgraded.The minister said this after meeting Velraj. The minister cited that the new V-C has shared his thoughts on the introduction of “blended system of learning” and measures will be taken for its implementation.

