Coimbatore private hospital returns Rs 4.47 lakh to Covid patient

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A private hospital in the city has returned Rs 4.47 lakh that was excessively charged from a Covid patient early this year. This comes after the health department launched an inquiry against the hospital regarding these complaints.

According to sources, A Jabarullah of Ukkadam was admitted in the hospital located on Sungam Bypass road in May. As per government norms, a patient on oxygen support can be charged up to Rs 28,000 per day.

However, the hospital allegedly charged up to Rs 1 lakh per day. He had to pay Rs 6 lakh for the six-day stay. After recovering, Jabarullah lodged a complaint with the District Collector, who directed the Health department to hold an inquiry.

The charges were found to be true and the department directed the hospital to return the excess money. On Tuesday, the hospital authority returned the amount to the patient. The hospital management did not respond to calls made by TNIE for a comment. According to Health officials, as many as 19 people have received the money that was collected in excess from three private hospitals in the city.