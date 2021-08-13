STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK makes U-Turn, says Suez drinking water project in Coimbatore won't be scrapped

In 2018, the AIADMK government chose French firm Suez to distribute drinking water on 24X7 basis to every household in Coimabatore Corporation limits.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Senior DMK leader KN Nehru

KN Nehru

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The DMK, which till recently vehemently opposed handing over water supply project to a private player, has made a U-turn on the issue with Minister for municipal administration KN Nehru clarifying that the project would not be scrapped.

In 2018, the AIADMK government chose French firm Suez to distribute drinking water on 24X7 basis to every household in Coimbatore Corporation limits. The scope of the 400mn Euro (Rs 2972 cr approx) project includes optimization, rehabilitation and operation of the water distribution for to ensure continuous drinking water to the city for a period of 25  years. The project would be part funded by the Union government through AMRUT, JNNURM and Smart Cities projects. Suez will draw water from Pilloor and Siruvani dams. A sum of Rs 646 crore was allocated for the first phase in 2019 and work to lay pipeline is in progress.

DMK, which was the main Opposition party at that time, opposed  the project. The party's Singanallur MLA N Karthik led several protests against the project along with allies over the last three years. Karthik, who contested this year, assured the electorate that the project would be cancelled if the DMK is voted to power. He lost the elections.

With DMK forming the government, speculation was rife that the project would not continue. Minister Nehru, however, scorched rumours and said that it was not possible to cancel the project as most of the work has  been completed. Sources said pipeline has been laid for around 200 kilometres in 60 wards of Coimbatore Corporation. 

"The DMK had earlier opposed the project. We insisted that supply of drinking water should not be given to a private company. But much of the basic structural work for the project has been completed and we cannot cancel the midway. We will implement it in a better way," Nehru told The New Indian Express.

DMK's allies meanwhile said that they are not aware of the government's decision. "A few months ago when the minister attended a review meeting in Coimbatore, he stated that the government will not allow privatization in water supply. Nothing has been officially announced about the project since then. We strongly oppose letting private players handle drinking water project. We will take this issue to the government's notice," said P R Natarajan, Coimbatore MP of the CPM. Karthik could not be contacted for his comments.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Government has scrapped the integrated bus terminus proposed at Vellalore at a cost of Rs 168 crores following reports that reports some politicians have invested in the land surrounding the bus terminal. Minister Nehru denied the claims and said no such decision has been taken. "Somebody might have invested in the land expecting the bus terminus project. However much of the public tax money has been spent on it and the works are almost completed. So there is no second thought on building the bus terminus. We are looking to rope in a private player to fund the project," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suez water project KN Nehru Coimbatore drinking water DMK
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp