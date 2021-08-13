Let reading become our breathing: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending his National Library Day greetings to the people, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday exhorted them to accept the motto – let reading becomes our breathing. In his message, he said that books are the torchbearers for a new world.

That is why, former CM M Karunanidhi established Anna Centenary library in Chennai. “I too had requested those who meet me to avoid presenting me with shawls and bouquets, and instead gift books,” he said.