STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court orders notice on plea to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

The seven convicts are serving a life term in the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, during a poll rally near here in May 1991.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central and state governments on a plea from Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking direction for the release of all of them without waiting for the nod of the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Nalini and six others--Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Payas--are serving life term in the assassination of the former Prime Minister, during a poll rally near here in May 1991.

She moved the court for a direction to the State government to release all the seven convicts in the case without waiting for the nod of the State Governor.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, before which the petition came up for hearing today, ordered notice to the State and Central governments, returnable by four weeks.

By a resolution dated September 9, 2018, the K Palaniswami-led previous AIADMK cabinet had recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to consider and order for the release of all the seven convicts.

As the Governor did not take a decision, Nalini and the others had filed various writ and habeas corpus petitions for direction to him to consider their plea and order their release.

But the High Court had refused to issue any such direction to the Governor.

In her present petition, Nalini sought to declare as unconstitutional the Governor's inaction and failure to heed the State's recommendation.

She prayed for a consequential direction to the state government to release the convicts on its own without waiting for the approval of the Governor.

The recommendation of the state government is binding on the Governor and he has no other go except to order for their release.

He has no discretion whatsoever but to act in accordance with the cabinet's recommendation, she contended.

In all, about 3,800 life convicts, who had served either 10 years of imprisonment or less, were released under Article 161 of the Constitution, she pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Nalini Sriharan
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp