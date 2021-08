By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A 31-year-old Mandapam fisherman sustained injury during an attack by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing at the sea on Wednesday.

According to sources, Lankan Navy personnel came in about five to six patrol vessels, surrounded the fishermen and snapped their nets while they were fishing near Katchatheevu. The personnel reportedly chased the fishermen away for trespassing the IMBL, and hurled stones and glass bottles at the them, said Charles, a fisherman.