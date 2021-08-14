STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations at Auroville, Ashram on August 15

All are welcome to join online for a live streaming of the function, according to a release from the Auroville Foundation

Published: 14th August 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Matri Mandir at Auroville in Puducherry (File photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Auroville will bring together a programme to commemorate Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary celebrations on August 15.

All are welcome to join online for a live streaming of the function, according to a release from the Auroville Foundation. Aurovillians will participate in the invocation of Sri Aurobindo's Gayatri Mantra at dawn. This year, only Aurovilians, newcomers and Aurocard holders can join the meditation at the amphitheatre. Strict Covid protocols are to be followed.

A website has been specially created for the 150th year for event updates, articles, blogs and links dedicated to the exploration of Sri Aurobindo as the year progresses. Auroville Foundation welcomes  ideas and contributions at its website: https://sriaurobindo150.auroville.org

Sri Aurobindo Ashram will also have a quiet celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo on August 15 with darshan of the Samadhi. In view of Covid safety protocols, there will not be mass meditation in the area around the Samadhi, nor will the room of Sri Aurobindo be open for public darshan.

However, visitors will be allowed to the Samadhi and they will be presented a darshan day card which will have messages based on the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator Mirra Alfassa, known as the Mother of the Ashram. Devotees have been advised to meditate in their respective places of residence in the early morning at 6 am.

Aurodhan Art Gallery would present a collection of artworks by over 150 artists from India and around the globe to mark the occasion. These include 75 artists from Puducherry, said Lalit Verma of Aurodhan.

Programme for August 15 at Auroville

5 to 7 am / Amphitheatre

Dawnfire. Meditation. All Auroville Invocation with Sri Aurobindo’s  Gayatri Mantra / Live streamed

8 to 9.45 am / Bharat Nivas Campus

Sri Aurobindo’s Independence Day Message: an exhibition /(SAWCHU) 8 to 10 am
India’s 75th Independence Day – Flag hoisting and address by Dr Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation / 8.30 am
Sri Aurobindo’s Symbol: Kalakendra / 9.15 am
Refreshments organized by Bharat Nivas 9 to 9.30 am

10.00 to 10.30 am / Savitri Bhavan

Opening of Flower Exhibition by Dr Jayanti Ravi, Secretary Auroville Foundation, dedicated to special significances of Sri Aurobindo and the Supramantal Consciousness indicated by the Mother.
Reading from Savitri, Book 11, Canto 1
Sri Aurobindo : a talk by Shraddhavan

7.30 pm / Webinar

A webinar on Sri Aurobindo’s Independence Day Message with Dr Karan Singh, Sir Mark Tully, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Ameeta Mehra and Dr Aster Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Aurobindo Auroville Puducherry Aurobindo Ashram
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp