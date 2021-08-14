Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations at Auroville, Ashram on August 15

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Auroville will bring together a programme to commemorate Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary celebrations on August 15.

All are welcome to join online for a live streaming of the function, according to a release from the Auroville Foundation. Aurovillians will participate in the invocation of Sri Aurobindo's Gayatri Mantra at dawn. This year, only Aurovilians, newcomers and Aurocard holders can join the meditation at the amphitheatre. Strict Covid protocols are to be followed.

A website has been specially created for the 150th year for event updates, articles, blogs and links dedicated to the exploration of Sri Aurobindo as the year progresses. Auroville Foundation welcomes ideas and contributions at its website: https://sriaurobindo150.auroville.org

Sri Aurobindo Ashram will also have a quiet celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo on August 15 with darshan of the Samadhi. In view of Covid safety protocols, there will not be mass meditation in the area around the Samadhi, nor will the room of Sri Aurobindo be open for public darshan.

However, visitors will be allowed to the Samadhi and they will be presented a darshan day card which will have messages based on the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator Mirra Alfassa, known as the Mother of the Ashram. Devotees have been advised to meditate in their respective places of residence in the early morning at 6 am.

Aurodhan Art Gallery would present a collection of artworks by over 150 artists from India and around the globe to mark the occasion. These include 75 artists from Puducherry, said Lalit Verma of Aurodhan.

Programme for August 15 at Auroville

5 to 7 am / Amphitheatre

Dawnfire. Meditation. All Auroville Invocation with Sri Aurobindo’s Gayatri Mantra / Live streamed

8 to 9.45 am / Bharat Nivas Campus

Sri Aurobindo’s Independence Day Message: an exhibition /(SAWCHU) 8 to 10 am

India’s 75th Independence Day – Flag hoisting and address by Dr Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation / 8.30 am

Sri Aurobindo’s Symbol: Kalakendra / 9.15 am

Refreshments organized by Bharat Nivas 9 to 9.30 am

10.00 to 10.30 am / Savitri Bhavan

Opening of Flower Exhibition by Dr Jayanti Ravi, Secretary Auroville Foundation, dedicated to special significances of Sri Aurobindo and the Supramantal Consciousness indicated by the Mother.

Reading from Savitri, Book 11, Canto 1

Sri Aurobindo : a talk by Shraddhavan

7.30 pm / Webinar

A webinar on Sri Aurobindo’s Independence Day Message with Dr Karan Singh, Sir Mark Tully, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Ameeta Mehra and Dr Aster Patel.