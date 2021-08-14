STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu agriculture budget dedicated to protesting farmers: Minister MRK Panneerselvam

New scheme has been announced for organic farming will be implemented; a separate department will be created for organic farming.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Minister for agriculture and farmers welfare, MRK Panneerselvam, is presenting the first ever exclusive budget for agriculture in the State Assembly. The minister said that the agriculture budget is dedicated to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the union government.

Here are the highlights from the agriculture budget:

  • 16 point strategy to be adopted for the growth of farm sector which includes value addition for agri products, ensuring reasonable prices for millets, fruits, and other agri products and encouraging youth to be agri entrepreneurs.

  • New scheme has been announced for organic farming will be implemented; a separate department will be created for organic farming.

  • Input subsidies will be given to the farmers involved in organic farming in Tamil Nadu.

Uzhavar Sandhai will be upgraded with state art facilities. (Photo | EPS)

  • Scheme to increase production of oil seeds will be implemented.

  • Palm tree development movement will be implemented; 76 lakh palm seeds will be distributed in 30 districts; steps will be initiated to take palm products to the people.

  • The agriculture budget intends to convert the 11.75 lakhs hectares of waste lands to cultivable lands to increase the area of cultivation to 75 % from 60 %.

  • Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Oringinandha Velan Valarchi Thittam will be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

  • Measures will be taken to increase the coconut cultivation and to protect the welfare of coconut growers; 17 lakh coconut saplings will be distributed.

30 Mobile vegetable stalls will be established at corporation cities. (Photo | EPS)

  • Collective Farming scheme to be implemented by coordinating 1.10 lakh farmers and by forming 1,100 farmer producer organisations and at a cost of Rs 59.55 crore.

  • Scheme to provide agriculture equipment kit to farmers will be implemented at a cost of Rs.15 crore.

  • Rs 40 crore has been alloted to provide an incentive of Rs 42.50 per tonne to the sugarcane farmers.

  • Rs 150 per tonne will be given as special incentive to sugarcane growers who have supplied canes to sugar mills during 2020-21 so that farmers will get Rs 2900 per tonne. Rs 138 crore has been allocated for the same.

     30 Mobile vegetable stalls will be established at corporation cities. (Photo | EPS)

  •  New agricultural equipments will be procured at a cost of Rs 23.29 crore.

  • Solar powered  pumpset scheme to be set up at a cost of Rs.114 crore with 70 per cent subsidy.

  • New horticulture park to be established at Vadalur.

  • Measures will be taken to sell palm jaggery in PDS shops.

  • Proper training will be given to farmers to cultivate as per market demands and to produce value added agriculture produces.

  • A horticulture farm will be established at Krishnagiri district.

A centre for Jackfruit to be established at Panrutti in Cuddalore district. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar) 

