STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Budget: Fishermen upset as diesel price reduction brushed aside

Fishermen expressed disappointment over not finding a mention of any reduction in diesel prices in the State Budget on Friday.

Published: 14th August 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishermen expressed disappointment over not finding a mention of any reduction in diesel prices in the State Budget on Friday. They also rued a lack of steps to tackling coastal erosion.

While the Finance Minister announced a reduction in effective tax rate on petrol by `3 per litre despite a reported annual revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore, fishermen questioned why diesel did not get a similar concession.

“The diesel subsidy quota per month for mechanised boats and motorised boats is insufficient. 

“Boat owners still spend several thousands to a few lakhs per fishing trip after exhausting the quota. Diesel price reduction is also much needed for transporting fish. With surging fuel prices, the best the State government could have done is reducing diesel price in the Budget. We are thoroughly disappointed about being overlooked,” said N Anjappan, a fishermen representative from Vellapallam.

They also sigh at the plan to expedite the special scheme for diversification of fishing trawlers heading to the Palk Strait so that more trawlers can be converted to deep-sea boats (gill netters and long tuna liners). A major portion of the scheme with maximum subsidy, however, remains exclusive to the three Palk bay districts: Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram, it is claimed. Fishermen from other districts will only reportedly avail maximum benefit if their boats are impounded by Sri Lankan authorities. 

Fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are also facing an equal amount of distress from the Sri Lankan conflict as compared to Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen  diesel TN budget 2021 Tamil Nadu budget 2021 Tamil Nadu budget TN Budget
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp