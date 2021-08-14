TN Budget: Fishermen upset as diesel price reduction brushed aside

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishermen expressed disappointment over not finding a mention of any reduction in diesel prices in the State Budget on Friday. They also rued a lack of steps to tackling coastal erosion.

While the Finance Minister announced a reduction in effective tax rate on petrol by `3 per litre despite a reported annual revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore, fishermen questioned why diesel did not get a similar concession.

“The diesel subsidy quota per month for mechanised boats and motorised boats is insufficient.

“Boat owners still spend several thousands to a few lakhs per fishing trip after exhausting the quota. Diesel price reduction is also much needed for transporting fish. With surging fuel prices, the best the State government could have done is reducing diesel price in the Budget. We are thoroughly disappointed about being overlooked,” said N Anjappan, a fishermen representative from Vellapallam.

They also sigh at the plan to expedite the special scheme for diversification of fishing trawlers heading to the Palk Strait so that more trawlers can be converted to deep-sea boats (gill netters and long tuna liners). A major portion of the scheme with maximum subsidy, however, remains exclusive to the three Palk bay districts: Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram, it is claimed. Fishermen from other districts will only reportedly avail maximum benefit if their boats are impounded by Sri Lankan authorities.

Fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are also facing an equal amount of distress from the Sri Lankan conflict as compared to Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram.

