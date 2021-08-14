TN Budget: Poll promise of Rs 1,000 honorarium only for poor women

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made it clear on Friday that the Rs 1,000 honorarium, one of the DMK’s election promises, is only for women from poor households.

The government is formulating the criteria by which eligible households can be identified, the finance minister added while presenting the State budget. Thiaga Rajan justified the decision saying that when the government paid Rs 4,000 to all rice card-holders as Covid 19 relief, litigations were filed against the universal payment as it benefitted the well-off and the salaried.

According to official sources, however, the government was forced to clarify its position in this regard after there was a flood of applications for new ration cards and change of family head to women members. Officials from the civil supplies and consumer protection department said that applications for new cards are on the rise ever since cash assistance was introduced two years ago during Pongal. “But the applications increased steeply after the DMK returned to power,” said an official.

On March 7, during an election rally in Tiruchy, DMK chief M K Stalin promised that, if the party was voted to power, Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium would be given to women heads of households with ration cards. Within a few days, the AIADMK in its election manifesto promised to give a similar financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households. Both the parties, however, did not explain how they would meet the financial requirement for implementing the scheme.

After being elected to power, the DMK has been targeted by opposition parties over its election promises. The AIADMK dubbed the White Paper an attempt to evade poll promises. According to official data, the State has 2.17 crore ration cards, of which 1.1 crore are Priority Households (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojan (AAY) cards given to people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) as per norms prescribed in National Food Security Act.

“Paying Rs 1,000 to each of the households a month may cost the exchequer around Rs 12,120 crore per annum. Given that there are statutorily mandatory schemes for eligible population at State and Central levels, only by diverting funds can the scheme be implemented,” said a senior official. Releasing the White Paper, Thiagarajan had hinted at increasing the power tariff and bus fare; no such announcement, however, was made.

Beneficiaries of National Food Security Act

According to the Act, grain would be subsidised to the below categories

Households without any shelter

People living on charities

Primitive tribal groups

Households having widow pensioners

People with 40 per cent or more disabilities, transpersons

Widows, terminally-ill persons

Disabled persons

Persons aged 60 years and above with no family or societal support

HIV patients and lepers

The urban homeless



Rs 12,120 estimated cost to the exchequer a year if the DMK’s scheme is implemented

Total number of ration cards 2.17 cr

Priority Households (PHH) 92 lakhs

PHH - Antyodaya Anna Yojan (AAY) 18 lakhs

