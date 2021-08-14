TN Budget: Rs 3k crore more funds for health sector

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the time when the State is managing an ebbing Covid-19 second wave and preparing itself for a probable third wave, the Budget allocated for the health sector does not seem to have met the expectations of the medical fraternity. This is in spite of Rs 3,070 crore increase in the allocation this year. The Budget was increased from Rs 15,863 crore in the 2020-2021 Budget to Rs 18,933 in the 2021-2022 Budget. Doctors and public health experts are hopeful that the State will allocate more funds in the next year.

“The State is in a financial crisis as it is battling the Covid pandemic. It presented debts in the White paper released recently. We understand the situation. The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) is hopeful that the government will increase the fund allocation for health and other departments in the coming years,” said Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association.

Meanwhile, Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary, Government Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, said that the government should start a drug production unit in the State. By doing so, it can save a lot on purchasing drugs. “During the pandemic, the State government is spending so much on purchase of drugs and equipment. If these are produced in the State itself, then the State’s financial burden will be reduced and also the quality and safety of the drugs will be assured. The government can also start selling the products in the open market after supplying it to the government hospitals. Hence, it should consider this and allocate funds,” said Dr Ravindranath. He mentioned that the DASE has submitted its request to the Health Department recently.

Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John, public health expert and former Director of Madras Christian College, Vellore, said that the State should focus and spend more on eradicating communicable diseases like typhoid, tuberculosis, diarrheal diseases, Malaria and Cholera in the next five years.

When it comes to developing infrastructure in government hospitals to tackle the pandemic, the doctors said that the State already has good infrastructure in place. Now, it is only spending crores of rupees on purchasing consumables like PPE, face masks, drugs and other things.

Scheme to reduce MMR

Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thyaga Rajan, in the Budget, allocated Rs 959.20 crore for Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme with an aim to reduce Maternal Mortality Rate. It is focused more on reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 15 deaths in 1,000 live births in 2018, and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) from 60 deaths in one lakh live births.

The scheme with the application of technology will be better integrated with the provision of antenatal services to bring down the MMR further, he said. Some of the doctors questioned as to how the revised Budget would cut down on spending, especially during the pandemic. “It would have been appropriate if the revised Budget had a higher allocation than the AIADMK’s last Budget, but it is a worry that they have cut down on it.

We are hoping for better announcements when the government provides an exclusive Budget on September 6 for health,” said Dr. S. Perumal Pillai, president of Legal Coordination committee for Government Doctors. Economist Venkatesh Athreya said that since we are halfway through the financial year and the severity of pandemic has changed since the time of interim Budget and revised Budget, the DMK government might have not felt the need for the same allocation done in the earlier one.

Towards a healthy future

Rs 18,933.20 crore Total allocation for health sector

Rs 1,046.09 crore allocated for Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

Rs 959.20 crore allocated for Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme

Rs 509.56 crore allotted to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The money is used to buy drugs, and payment of assistance to children who lost one or both parents to Covid-19

Rs 116.46 crore is provided for the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care project

Rs 19,420 crore allocated to Health sector in the previous years’ Budget

Number of 108 ambulances operated will be increased to 1,303 vehicles