10 years on, new lease of life for Kalaignar’s Uzhavar Santhai

CHENNAI: Late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s pet project ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ (Farmer’s Market) is set to be revived as the agriculture Budget on Saturday gave a fresh impetus to the scheme. Considered as one of Karunanidhi’s trademark schemes, along with ‘Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram’ (Equality Village) and the Slum Clearance Board, the Uzhavar Santhai was let to die a slow death by the AIADMK-led State government.

The markets were first established in 1999 when Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, to bridge the gap between the farmers - in particular vegetable growers - and the consumers. It was envisioned to protect small-level farmers from the fleecing of traders and allow them sell directly to people. Uzhavar Santhais were established in all the district headquarters as the scheme gained support and patronage from consumers and the farming community. Farmers also got exemption from luggage fare from and to the market.

After J Jayalalithaa assumed office in 2001, the scheme was neglected before it got a fresh lease of life in 2006 when Karunanidhi again assumed office. At the end of April 2011, under DMK government, a total of 179 Uzhavar Santhais were functioning successfully but once the AIADMK stormed back to power, it was case of history repeating itself, with the scheme being quickly forgotten.

Now, Uzhavar Santhais are back in the limelight again, thanks to the announcements of Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam. The minister has said that, at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore, 50 Uzhavar Santhais will be identified and given a facelift, including provision of basic amenities. He has also announced that 10 small-scale Uzhavar Santhais will be established at the cost of Rs 6 crore in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Vellore and Kallakurichi districts, while 50 farmer markets and 50 Regulated Markets with heavy arrivals will be provided with digital boards at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore.

Commending the government, Dhanapathy, State general secretary of Indian Farmers Forum, told Express, “Though the announcements are welcome, they are not enough to revive the markets in true sense. Most of the existing Santhais have been functioning in a small area without parking facility for farmers and consumers. Hence, it should be addressed in the first phase.” He added that the market should be cleaned every two hours at the time of functioning to maintain hygiene.

“To avoid disputes between farmers and consumers, the government should provide digital weighing balances to farmers,” he said. Guna Sekaran, farmer at Lalgudi who had frequented Uzhavar Santhai to sell his produce, urged that along with basic amenities, steps should be taken to establish a small-scale cold storage facility at every farmer market to store remaining vegetables.

Consumers too have similar demands. Kannan, a regular customer, told Express, “Due to parking problems, I started to avoid the Uzhavar Santhai on weekends. Sometimes, I visit on weekdays. Parking should be addressed.” The stakeholders are of the view that, if their demands are fulfilled, Karunanidhi’s dream project could turn out to be yet another feather in the cap of the State government in general and the agriculture department in particular.

