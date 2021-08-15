STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archanas in Tamil do not infringe your rights: HR&CE Commissioner

Kumaragurubaran was reacting to a petition by one Rangarajan Narasimhan from Arangan Thirumutram, West of Andavan Ashramam, at Srirangam in Tiruchy.

(File photo: EPS)

CHENNAI: The performance of archanas in Tamil will in no way infringe the rights guaranteed under Article 26 of the Constitution and it in no way interferes with the religious affairs of the religious denomination, according to Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department J Kumaragurubaran. 

Reacting to the opposition to the State government Scheme, Annai Thamizhil Archanai, the HR&CE Commissioner said that performing archanas in Tamil in the religious institutions under the control of Tamil Nadu HR&CE department is not new and the same was introduced in the year 1971 and again revived in the year 1996. 

Kumaragurubaran was reacting to a petition by one Rangarajan Narasimhan from Arangan Thirumutram, West of Andavan Ashramam, at Srirangam in Tiruchy. Rangarajan Narasimhan had demanded a written explanation from the department as to why legal action should not be sought for interference in religious affairs of religious denominational institutions.

