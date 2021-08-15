STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Duo get disguised as loco pilots in West Bengal, ride train, get caught in Erode

The duo was caught on suspicion when the RPF noticed them in the loco pilot’s uniform carrying flags, multi-purpose torch lights and name badges.

Published: 15th August 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Two youth, including a minor, from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who had been operating trains in their State instead of a loco pilot for a long time, ran out of luck on Saturday in Erode. They were arrested when Railway Police Force (RPF) spotted them in uniforms at Erode railway station.

It was a shock for the RPF officers when they came to know that both the accused, a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old Esrafil had been operating trains. The minor has been operating trains for the past three years and Esrafil started to operate the engine three months ago.

The duo was caught on suspicion when the RPF noticed them in the loco pilot’s uniform carrying flags, multi-purpose torch lights and name badges. They were travelling on a train from Shalimar in West Bengal to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to look for job opportunities.

During the questioning, the duo allegedly admitted to having been trained by a loco pilot in West Bengal, and the minor confessed that he has been operating trains for the past three years.

RPF sources said, “A loco pilot from West Bengal trained them as Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and later asked them to operate trains in his stead. They have been operating both goods and passenger trains. He also gave them uniforms, name badges and other items used by loco pilots. The two were also paid.”

Railway officers told TNIE, “The loco pilot paid the minor between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The boy started operating trains when he was 14 years old.” 

The loco pilot started training Esrafil three months ago, they added. The Divisional Railway Manager has alerted the concerned authorities in West Bengal, and the loco pilot will be identified and action initiated, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Erode
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp