STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government to release document highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role in freedom struggle: CM Stalin

The Chief Minister announced that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be increased from Rs.17,000 to Rs.18,000 while their family pension would be hiked from Rs.8,500 to Rs.9,000.

Published: 15th August 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK at the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at Fort St. George on Sunday in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM MK at the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at Fort St. George on Sunday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hoisting the Tricolour for the first time at the ramparts of Fort St George on the occasion of 75th Independence day celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the State government would release a complete document on the contribution of Tamil Nadu in the country’s freedom struggle.

The document will be released both in Tamil and English. 

Delivering his Independence Day address to the people of the State, the Chief Minister said 75 years have passed after gaining Independence. But leaders from Tamil Nadu fought for the country's Independence 150 years ago and gave a long list of names of those who strove for this cause. 

The Chief Minister announced that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be increased from Rs.17,000 to Rs.18,000 while their family pension would be hiked from Rs.8,500 to Rs.9,000.  

Stating that Tamil Nadu government has been honouring the freedom fighters, Stalin said “The sesquicentennial (150th) birth anniversary of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar will be celebrated in a grand manner.”

Pointing out that his government had stepped into its 101st day today, the Chief Minister recalled how the Corona infection was contained by quick steps and the assistance given to the poor and downtrodden to cushion the Corona related developments like lockdown.  

Stalin said the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil Nadu was very deep and it started from his days in South Africa and lasted for many decades later. The Gandhi memorial museum in Madurai would be renovated at a cost of Rs.Six crore to attract the youth. 

Later, the Chief Minister also unveiled the pillar erected near Napier bridge to commemorate the platinum jubilees of the country’s Independence. 

Meanwhile, he also presented the awards instituted by the State government. Kalpana Chawla award was presented posthumously to Dr P Shanmugapriya (late) Medical Officer,  Anuppanadi, Primary Health Centre, Madurai. Her husband received the award.  APJ Abdul Kalam award was presented to Dr M Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Bharathidasan University. He hails from Kuruva Goundan Palayam in Coimbatore district. 

Avvaiyar award was given to Dr D Santhi Duraisamy who is in the business of pure spice and masala powder manufacturing; the award was given for her service to the disabled and other social service activities.  Avvaiyar award was presented to Dr D Santhi Duraisamy who is in the business of pure spice and masala powder manufacturing. The award was given for her service to the disabled and other social service activities. 

Thanjavur bagged the best municipal corporation award while Udhagamandalam, Tiruchengode and Chinnamanur  received first, second and third prizes for the best municipalities in the State. The first three prizes for Best Town Panchayats were given to Kallakudi, Melapattampakkam and Kottaiyur respectively. 

The Chief Minister’s State Youth Award was presented to Aravind Jayabal, Chennai district, N Bazurudeen, Thiruvarur district, S Ranjith Kumar, Nilgiris district, G Maheswari, Dindigul district, J Amala Jenifer Jayarani, Cuddalore district and S Meena, Chennai district. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Independence Day Tamil Nadu contribution in freedom struggle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp