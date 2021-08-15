Government to release document highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role in freedom struggle: CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hoisting the Tricolour for the first time at the ramparts of Fort St George on the occasion of 75th Independence day celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the State government would release a complete document on the contribution of Tamil Nadu in the country’s freedom struggle.

The document will be released both in Tamil and English.

Delivering his Independence Day address to the people of the State, the Chief Minister said 75 years have passed after gaining Independence. But leaders from Tamil Nadu fought for the country's Independence 150 years ago and gave a long list of names of those who strove for this cause.

The Chief Minister announced that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be increased from Rs.17,000 to Rs.18,000 while their family pension would be hiked from Rs.8,500 to Rs.9,000.

Stating that Tamil Nadu government has been honouring the freedom fighters, Stalin said “The sesquicentennial (150th) birth anniversary of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar will be celebrated in a grand manner.”

Pointing out that his government had stepped into its 101st day today, the Chief Minister recalled how the Corona infection was contained by quick steps and the assistance given to the poor and downtrodden to cushion the Corona related developments like lockdown.

Stalin said the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil Nadu was very deep and it started from his days in South Africa and lasted for many decades later. The Gandhi memorial museum in Madurai would be renovated at a cost of Rs.Six crore to attract the youth.

Later, the Chief Minister also unveiled the pillar erected near Napier bridge to commemorate the platinum jubilees of the country’s Independence.

Meanwhile, he also presented the awards instituted by the State government. Kalpana Chawla award was presented posthumously to Dr P Shanmugapriya (late) Medical Officer, Anuppanadi, Primary Health Centre, Madurai. Her husband received the award. APJ Abdul Kalam award was presented to Dr M Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Bharathidasan University. He hails from Kuruva Goundan Palayam in Coimbatore district.

Avvaiyar award was given to Dr D Santhi Duraisamy who is in the business of pure spice and masala powder manufacturing; the award was given for her service to the disabled and other social service activities.

Thanjavur bagged the best municipal corporation award while Udhagamandalam, Tiruchengode and Chinnamanur received first, second and third prizes for the best municipalities in the State. The first three prizes for Best Town Panchayats were given to Kallakudi, Melapattampakkam and Kottaiyur respectively.

The Chief Minister’s State Youth Award was presented to Aravind Jayabal, Chennai district, N Bazurudeen, Thiruvarur district, S Ranjith Kumar, Nilgiris district, G Maheswari, Dindigul district, J Amala Jenifer Jayarani, Cuddalore district and S Meena, Chennai district.

