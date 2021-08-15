Rs 140 crore allocated for agricultural mechanisation
CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday announced that the Agricultural Mechanisation Programme would continue to be implemented during the current year. A sum of Rs 140 crore has been allocated for this programme with State and Union government funds. “In the year 2021-22, it is proposed to distribute 7,106 agricultural machines with subsidy assistance,” he said.