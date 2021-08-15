SN Sundarambal: Forgotten freedom fighter of Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several freedom fighters from Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts fought for the nation’s cause during the British era. But statues of only two of them have been erected in Tiruppur city. One of them is ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran, also known as ‘Kodi Kaatha’ Kumaran, who is among the most celebrated freedom fighters from the region. The other is the “simple and humble” SN Sundarambal, who didn’t step back from the frontline of the movement even when nursing a newborn.

Recalling her interactions with Sundarambal, Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya principal R Harihara Subramanian says, “I met her in 1988. She had a simple and humble personality and often talked about Gandhian values and philosophy to me and my colleagues.”

Sundarambal was born in Veerapandi in Tiruppur on October 7, 1913, and her father, Natchimuthu Goundar, was a maniyakkar (local leader). “Despite being from a rich family, she was interested in social service and the freedom struggle. She used to participate in public meetings organised by the Congress party in the city, and during one such meeting in 1928, when she was 15 years old, Mahatma Gandhi requested the public to donate to the party to fight the British rule. Sundarambal climbed the stage and offered her gold bangles to the great leader,” Harihara says.

“He smiled and told her to join the non-violent resistance for Indian Independence. He also said donating gold isn’t enough, and advised her to wear khadi instead of British-made clothes,” she adds, pointing out that this made Sundarambal wear khadi clothes for the rest of her life.

Sundarambal went on to participate in several protests during the freedom struggle, and during the Satyagraha protest in 1941, she was arrested along with her newborn son and jailed in the Vellore Prison for three months. The next year, Mahatma Gandhi launched the ‘Quit India Movement’, during which she participated in non-violent demonstrations against the British government, and was arrested and sent to the Vellore Prison again, this time for seven months, Harihara recalls.

In 1943, Sundarambal organised a large-scale demonstration in Tiruppur against the British government, and was again arrested and jailed for three months. “Going to prison never bothered her,” Harihara points out, adding that after Independence, she took an active interest in ensuring farmers’ welfare in the district, and organised many protests for them.

In the early 1970s too, she was arrested and jailed several times, and after meeting the renowned social reformer Vinoba Bhave, she started an orphanage at Angeripalayam in Tiruppur. Sundarambal passed away on August 20, 2007. She was married and had two sons, both of whom had already passed away in Tiruppur.