STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SN Sundarambal: Forgotten freedom fighter of Tiruppur

The other is the “simple and humble” SN Sundarambal, who didn’t step back from the frontline of the movement even when nursing a newborn.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

After Independence, SN Sundarambal organised many protests to ensure the welfare of farmers in Tiruppur | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several freedom fighters from Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts fought for the nation’s cause during the British era. But statues of only two of them have been erected in Tiruppur city. One of them is ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran, also known as ‘Kodi Kaatha’ Kumaran, who is among the most celebrated freedom fighters from the region. The other is the “simple and humble” SN Sundarambal, who didn’t step back from the frontline of the movement even when nursing a newborn.

Recalling her interactions with Sundarambal, Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya principal R Harihara Subramanian says, “I met her in 1988. She had a simple and humble personality and often talked about Gandhian values and philosophy to me and my colleagues.”

Sundarambal was born in Veerapandi in Tiruppur on October 7, 1913, and her father, Natchimuthu Goundar, was a maniyakkar (local leader). “Despite being from a rich family, she was interested in social service and the freedom struggle. She used to participate in public meetings organised by the Congress party in the city, and during one such meeting in 1928, when she was 15 years old, Mahatma Gandhi requested the public to donate to the party to fight the British rule. Sundarambal climbed the stage and offered her gold bangles to the great leader,” Harihara says.

“He smiled and told her to join the non-violent resistance for Indian Independence. He also said donating gold isn’t enough, and advised her to wear khadi instead of British-made clothes,” she adds, pointing out that this made Sundarambal wear khadi clothes for the rest of her life.

Sundarambal went on to participate in several protests during the freedom struggle, and during the Satyagraha protest in 1941, she was arrested along with her newborn son and jailed in the Vellore Prison for three months. The next year, Mahatma Gandhi launched the ‘Quit India Movement’, during which she participated in non-violent demonstrations against the British government, and was arrested and sent to the Vellore Prison again, this time for seven months, Harihara recalls.

In 1943, Sundarambal organised a large-scale demonstration in Tiruppur against the British government, and was again arrested and jailed for three months. “Going to prison never bothered her,” Harihara points out, adding that after Independence, she took an active interest in ensuring farmers’ welfare in the district, and organised many protests for them.

In the early 1970s too, she was arrested and jailed several times, and after meeting the renowned social reformer Vinoba Bhave, she started an orphanage at Angeripalayam in Tiruppur. Sundarambal passed away on August 20, 2007. She was married and had two sons, both of whom had already passed away in Tiruppur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur Independence Day freedom fighter
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp