Top IB officer’s son arrested for cheating woman of Rs 7 lakh 

A 25-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman and her family of Rs 7 lakh, on the promise of marriage.

Published: 15th August 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 04:43 AM

Further probe is underway. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman and her family of Rs 7 lakh, on the promise of marriage. The accused is the son of a Superintendent of Police in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The accused has been identified as Surya, a native of Bengaluru.

Police said that he was also working as a real estate agent who dealt with advertisements published online. They said that his parents were in the dark about his illegal activities. 

“Surya met a software engineer from Kanathur, on a matrimonial website a few months ago. Claiming to be a Human Rights Commission employee, he gained her family’s confidence and also visited them,” said a police officer.

A week ago, Surya took the girl to a place and escaped with her Rs 7 lakh. Based on her complaint, Kanathur police registered a case and launched a hunt for Surya. Police traced him to Coimbatore and arrested him. Investigation revealed that he had also cheated a few other women in the same manner.

