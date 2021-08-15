Woman kills self while scattering son’s ashes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into the sea while scattering the ashes of her son, who had died a few days ago. The deceased was identified as Y Vasanthi, a resident of Perungalathur. Her son, Y Gokulan (22), a college student, had died in an accident on July 22.

On Friday afternoon, while scattering his ashes at the Kovalam beach, Vasanthi suddenly walked into the waves. Fishermen brought her back to the shore and took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case.