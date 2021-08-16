STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

15 years on, Tamil Nadu's Manimangalam village awaits deliverance through MGNREGA 

Without access to this scheme, the Irular tribals, are subjected to employment in farmlands of dominant caste people for very meagre wages while the women do domestic chores in nearby localities.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Irular tribals living in Manimangalam village in Kancheepuram, are waiting for the implementation of MGNREGA

Irular tribals living in Manimangalam village in Kancheepuram, are waiting for the implementation of MGNREGA. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifteen years since its launch, the MGNREGA Scheme, which guarantees 100 days of employment a year, is yet to reach the Irular hamlet in Manimangalam village of Kancheepuram district, where 70 families live.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, launched in 2005 by the UPA Government, aims to cover every rural household by providing the adult members unskilled manual work for a daily wage. In Tamil Nadu, Rs 250 is given for a day’s work.

Without access to this scheme, the Irular tribals, are subjected to employment in farmlands of dominant caste people for very meagre wages while the women do domestic chores in nearby localities. Shankar (54), who has written to district authorities regarding the same, said he has not heard from them so far.

"We would get work for five days a week under this scheme, earning Rs 1,250 a week. The money from this scheme would at least help us to manage our daily expenses and we would not be at the mercy of dominant caste people," he said.

Mohanammal, who also works in the farmlands, said the landlords sometimes do not give us wages on time. “Even when he delays it by a day or two, we are forced to skip meals and are unable to to pay debts,” she said, adding since schools are also closed, children do not get adequate food as they don’t get the mid-day meals.

As per data of Ministry of Rural Development, under The MGNREGA scheme 1.32 crore people have registered, out of which 89.96 lakh people are actively working. The average age group is 68.  The majority of the tribal population in Tamil Nadu is eligible to get work under the scheme.

On August 10, Ministry of Rural Development in Lok Sabha, said States have been told to expand scope and coverage of the demand registration system. The Central government has received Rs 3,758 crore for 2021-22. During 2020-21, Ministry of Tribal Affairs also provided Rs 5,476.01 crore for various development activities including education, health, livelihood to the States.

Mallika, who claims she has not received any old-age pension despite multiple requests to the district authorities said, "With no access to MGNREGA scheme, my debts are rising." M Azhagesan of the State-Tribal Association said he had handed over petitions to the officials a few years ago.

"We have not got any response. MGNREGA is a right-to-work scheme and it is a concern that it still not implemented here," he said. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R Pannerselvam, District Revenue Officer, Kancheepuram, said the officials will visit the village and implement the scheme at the earliest. "We will look at avenues to give them employment in agriculture as well as civic body," he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA Scheme Kancheepuram district Manimangalam village
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp