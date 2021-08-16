STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A march for the past: Scenes of Independence Day celebrations across Tamil Nadu

Speakers boomed with Bharathiyar’s Aaduvome Pallu Paduvome in different pockets of the city.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ceremonial parade by RPF contingent on the eve of 75th Independence day Celebrations organised by Southern Railways, at Perambur Railway Stadium, in Chennai

Ceremonial parade by RPF contingent on the eve of 75th Independence day Celebrations organised by Southern Railways, at Perambur Railway Stadium, in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Speakers boomed with Bharathiyar's Aaduvome Pallu Paduvome in different pockets of the city. As CM MK Stalin unfurled the national flag, khakis crisp with courage, swords gleaming with hope and medals iridescent with valour, marched with pride at Fort St George.

About 9 km away, at the Perambur Railway Stadium, a ceremonial parade, dance and music, was organised by the Southern Railways.

Scenes of Independence Day celebrations from Chennai, Tiruchy and Nagapattinam. (Photo| P Jawahar and MK Ashok Kumar, EPS) 

And somewhere along the coast, deep in the ocean, Aravind Tharunsri, a PADI master instructor diver, hoisted the national flag 60 feet underwater. "I wanted to celebrate the day uniquely. I am so proud to hoist the flag underwater," he said. 

