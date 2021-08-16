A march for the past: Scenes of Independence Day celebrations across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speakers boomed with Bharathiyar's Aaduvome Pallu Paduvome in different pockets of the city. As CM MK Stalin unfurled the national flag, khakis crisp with courage, swords gleaming with hope and medals iridescent with valour, marched with pride at Fort St George.

About 9 km away, at the Perambur Railway Stadium, a ceremonial parade, dance and music, was organised by the Southern Railways.

Scenes of Independence Day celebrations from Chennai, Tiruchy and Nagapattinam. (Photo| P Jawahar and MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

And somewhere along the coast, deep in the ocean, Aravind Tharunsri, a PADI master instructor diver, hoisted the national flag 60 feet underwater. "I wanted to celebrate the day uniquely. I am so proud to hoist the flag underwater," he said.