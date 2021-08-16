STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers' safety in focus after fake loco pilots' arrest in Tamil Nadu's Erode

The Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) recent arrest of two youngsters, who were operating trains, has brought concerns about passengers’ safety to the fore.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 10:05 AM

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force's (RPF) recent arrest of two youngsters, who were operating trains, has brought concerns about passengers' safety to the fore. A railway staff had allegedly engaged them to operate trains on his behalf. They were caught at the Erode station three days ago.

While rail passengers' representatives flagged safety concerns, the RPF said the duo has not operated any trains in Southern railway routes and the issue is under further inquiry. However, South Zone of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) denied any possibilities of using proxy for driving trains and urged the railways to conduct a detailed inquiry to confirm the veracity of the claims. 

During an inspection on Thursday,  in a reserved/differently-abled coach of Shalimar-Thiruvananthpauram special in Erode, RPF detained two men. The duo clad in uniform of a loco pilot showed identity cards. Unlike bus and flight operation, training for running locomotives is yet to be privatised. Even for the proposed private trains, the railways decided to engage its employees.

G Elangkavi, former member, Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), Southern Railway said proxy in train operation will put the lives of over 2,000 passengers at risk at a time. "If the existing train operation is vulnerable for malpractices, the railways must take serious measures such as bio-metric authentication of drivers to fix the gaps. The issue had to be investigated in the interest of passengers’ safety," added Elankavi.

On April 9 2009, a suburban train from the Chennai Suburban Terminus was hijacked and rammed into a goods train at Vyasarpadi Station, killing four persons. The CB-CID has been inquiring and is yet to identify the person who had driven the train.

K Baskar, former member of Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai said, "In 2009 accident, the local train was operating at a speed of 100 kmph. We do not have the provision to stop a train even if it’s operated by a wrong person. Considering the possibilities of misuse of trains for causing sabotages, the railways must enhance the safety system in the engine."
 

RPF AILRSA Erode station Fake loco pilots
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

