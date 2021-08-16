State government develops panacea for Tamil Nadu's ailing hinterlands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam is assuredly one of the key initiatives of the DMK government during the past 100 days. The innovative initiative to provide healthcare services to the people at their doorstep was launched at Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri district by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The scheme, also launched simultaneously in seven other districts - Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Chennai and Salem - in the first phase, aims to change the mode of preliminary healthcare delivery by taking it to the doorsteps of people.

It is being implemented with a cumulative allocation of Rs 258 crore and coverage target of 1 crore people from 30 lakh families. Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, those above 45 years of age and others will be screened for infirmities through door-to-door check-up.

Personnel, working for this scheme, will also detect non-communicable diseases that may lead to sudden deaths, or affect their health. Women public health workers, women health volunteers, physiotherapists, and nurses are also involved in scheme activities.

More than 1,200 health workers, 50 physiotherapists, and 50 nurses have been appointed to implement this scheme and the government is planning to implement the scheme across the State after inducting about 25,000 healthcare workers by the end of this year.

Through the scheme, people in rural areas would be screened for high blood pressure and diabetes, which go largely undetected in villages. The patients would be provided medicines every month.