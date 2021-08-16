Tamil Nadu: Kin of government servants who died of COVID-19 compensated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The families of government servants, who sacrificed their lives during pandemic-related duties, were compensated with financial packages. Children, who lost both their parents to COVID, were provided a deposit of Rs 5 lakh and their entire education and boarding expenses will be borne by the State government.

Children, who lost either of their parents, were given a relief package of Rs 3 lakh. Orphaned children, who are staying with their relatives or police personnel, will be paid Rs 3,000 every month till they attain the age of 18 years.

Allotment of Rs 25 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards procurement of Amphotericin B drug and other medicines to treat black fungus-affected patients, was another significant step taken by the government.

Besides, the State Board Examinations for Class XII were cancelled this year to ensure the safety of students.