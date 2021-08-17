STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical colleges reopen, two medicos in virus grip

Contacts of the students who tested positive have been isolated

First year students attending their classes at Government Medical College Omandurar, on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY/MADURAI/CHENNAI: Medical colleges across the State reopened for offline classes on Monday after a gap of four months. Around 50 per cent of the total 300 MBBS students arrived at Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) on the first day. 

According to officials, all the students must be vaccinated and must produce the certificate and RT-PCR test report while coming to the college. The officials added that some students have gave their samples at the hospital outpatient ward and returned to the hostel. 

Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, two MBBS students of KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College tested positive for Covid. It is said that RT-PCR tests were conducted for the students on Friday.

According to the college vice-principal A Arshiya Begum, one of the students has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and the other was taken home by parents. Students who came in contact with these two have been isolated. RT-PCR tests for paramedical students have been taken on Monday.

In Madurai, the vice-principal of Madurai Medical College Dr V Dhanalakshmi said that medical students of all years, both undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses, returned to classes after nearly four months. 

Adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government, the students have been split into batches with some attending theory classes and others assigned clinical sessions, to ensure physical distancing, Dhanalakshmi added.

In Chennai, students in the major medical colleges, including Stanley GH, Omandurar GH, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital were welcomed by their deans for offline classes on Monday. Wearing a mask and social distancing were followed during the inaugural event and the students were briefed about their courses by the doctors, sources said.

