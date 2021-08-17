STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen at Sterlite: Proceedings stayed against protesters

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday stayed further proceedings on FIRs registered against people, who staged a protest at the Thoothukudi collectorate last month.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit

File photo of workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday stayed further proceedings on FIRs registered against people, who staged a protest at the Thoothukudi collectorate last month. They had demanded to allow Vedanta Group’s Sterlite plant to continue its oxygen production for Covid-19 treatment.

Justice G Ilangovan passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by 13 people seeking to quash the said FIRs. He issued notice to the police concerned and adjourned the case hearing to September 22.

Of the 13 petitioners, 11 were protestors and two others, including the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sterlite plant A Sumathi, were accused of instigating the protest.

The protestors, in their petitions, stated that the Supreme Court had granted permission to Sterlite to operate its oxygen plant only till July 31. As there is a possibility for a third wave of pandemic to hit the country, they feared that the State might once again face an oxygen scarcity. Hence, they wanted the plant to continue to produce oxygen.

