Prime suspect in Kodanad estate murder summoned

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris police on Monday issued fresh summons to KV Sayan, prime suspect in the murder at Kodanad estate, which belongs to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. It may be recalled that DMK chief M K Stalin in his election campaigns promised to unravel the mystery in the case.

West zone IG R Sudhakar confirmed the development and said it was part of further investigation. The legal team handling the case has been replaced, sources said. “Last week, we petitioned the trial court seeking permission for further investigation in the case and the hearing is slated for the month-end.

Meanwhile, we issued summons directing the suspect Sayan to appear for inquiry on Tuesday evening,” said a senior police official. “We summoned Sayan in the hope that the court would grant our request. If the court denies permission, we will stop investigation,” the official added.

On April 23, 2017, the security guard of the estate was murdered by a 10-member gang in an alleged robbery bid. It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa’s former driver C Kanagaraj and Sayan had allegedly plotted the crime.

Two months later, 24-year-old Dinesh Kumar, who worked in the computer section of the Kodanad estate, was found dead in his residence. While police zeroed in on Sayan and Kanagaraj, the latter died in a car accident. Sayan also met with a car accident and he lost his family. Police could not recover the looted items and the cases are pending before courts.

A total of 10 people were arrested in the case. After spending more than a year in jail, Sayan secured bail last month.

