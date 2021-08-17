STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Supply constraints mar TN’s Covid vaccination drive

Inadequate supply of vaccines continues to hamper the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

In preparation to a possible third wave, the pediatric ICU at the Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai has been specially decorated | r satish babu

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inadequate supply of vaccines continues to hamper the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu. While the State has a capacity to inoculate eight lakh people a day, the average vaccination hovers around 2.4 lakh, which is a paltry 30 per cent.

Health officials, based on their assessment of manpower and infrastructure in the State, said, “We have close to 50,000 staff trained to vaccinate people while adequate health infrastructure is also present in all districts.” An official added that the State has an additional 2,000 public health centres run by municipal corporations. Officials also argued that TN had vaccinated at least 69 lakh children against polio in 2021, during the pandemic, in just a week’s time. “The Centre must ramp up their supply,” said an official from the department.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, as of August 2, TN stood eighth in the country in the number of people, aged above 45, who received the first dose. While the top seven States administered vaccines to over one crore people in the same age category, TN vaccinated as many as 83,58,273 people. The State stands at 11th position in terms of the total number of doses administered to the same age group.

In the 18-44 age group, TN stood eighth again, in the total number of doses administered. While the top seven States gave more than one crore doses, TN had given as many as 97.91 lakh. According to another data released in Lok Sabha on July 30, the State ranked 9th in terms of total number of doses received from the Union government, with about 1.62 crore doses.

A special ‘Covid Pediatric Intensive Care Unit’ has been kept ready at the
Omandurar GH to admit children in anticipation of the third wave | R Sat ish Babu

‘Use Chengalpattu plant or hand it over to TN’

Experts opined that although Tamil Nadu has robust manpower and infrastructure to vaccinate people and even to manufacture vaccines, it is worrying to see the State do it at much lesser rate than its capacity. “TN can actually vaccinate up to 10 lakh people a day. Either the Central government should make use of the Chengalpattu plant or hand it over to the State to boost manufacturing.

Supply constraints need to be addressed,” said Dr K Kolandasamy, former Director of Public Health. Since the Budget had a lesser mention on spending for the salary in healthcare sector, he said the State coffers would have adequate funds to allocate to strengthening the infrastructure for vaccines, even in the King’s Institute in Chennai. The red-tapism in the functioning of the Chengalpattu plant has also hindered the vaccine production capacity of the State.

Recently, the Union government had said that the plant may need infrastructure upgrade to produce vaccines but did not mention when it may function or the measures taken in this regard. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan, in his Budget speech last week, had announced that the State is receiving only an average of 2.4 lakh doses a day against its capacity to vaccinate eight lakh people on a daily basis. This may be a cause for concern as with the reopening of public life, the faster the vaccines are administered, the more people would be protected from the pandemic.

'Supply constraints'

  • TN vaccinating at around 30% of its capacity
  • 2.4 lakh doses being received a day, while State can vaccinate 8 lakh a day
  • 11th in total doses administered to 45+ age group
  • 8th in total doses administered to 18-44 age group
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination drive Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp