TN Assembly condoles demise of Stan Swamy, Aadheenam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Monday condoled the demise of human rights activist Stan Swamy, Periyarist V Anaimuthu, Madurai Aadheenam Arunagirinathar, Tamil scholar Ilankumaranar, Dr S Kameswaran and nine former MLAs including Tindivanam K Ramamurthi and E Madhusudanan.

The members of the House observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls. Moving a condolence resolution for Father Stanislaus Lourdusamy popularly known as Stan Swamy (84), a Jesuit priest who died in custody on July 5,

Speaker M Appavu said he strove for the welfare of tribal people and involved himself in social service. He also hailed Madurai Aadheenam’s efforts to spread the message of Saiva Siddhanta.