STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN family overjoyed after reunion with exotic pet parakeet that went missing from aviary

Ameen bought the crimson-bellied conure, a species native to Africa, from a pet store in Chennai for Rs 30,000. Owing to its dark green plumage, the family named the chick 'Greeny'.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

The crimson-bellied conure that was reunited with its owner (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A desperate search for an exotic pet parakeet that went missing five days ago had a happy ending for a meat trader and his family who were reunited with the crimson-bellied conure at Kenikkarai here on Monday.

Bousul Ameen, 41, worked as a back office assistant in Dubai for 13 years before returning to Ramanathapuram three years ago.

A resident of Kenikkarai, Ameen said, "My wife B Jesima and I are ornithophiles. Four years ago, she began to raise lovebirds. Today, we own several species of birds including conures, finches, country fowls, pigeons, ducks, sparrows and fighter cocks. Eventually, my 12-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son developed an interest in our hobby and grew close to the birds."

One-and-a-half years ago, Ameen bought a crimson-bellied conure, a species native to Africa, as a 10-day-old chick from a pet store in Chennai for Rs 30,000. Owing to its dark green plumage, the family named the chick 'Greeny', which joined the other birds in Ameen's aviary.

Five days ago, Greeny flew away after an encounter with a crow. "Greeny was taken out of the enclosure and was being prepared for a bath in an open space. When a crow tried to peck Greeny, the parakeet flew away and did not return. We looked out for Greeny all around the town and posted about the missing bird on social media, but in vain," said the owner.

In a desperate effort to find the bird, Ameen pasted posters about the missing parakeet, with its photograph, name and identification mark - a tag ring bearing the name 'Krish 23'.

The family's search for the exotic parakeet ended in a happy reunion with Greeny on Monday evening. A visibly joyous Ameen said, "After the news about the poster on the missing parakeet was telecast on Monday morning, I received a call from a young man living at Sitharkottai which is 14 kilometres away from Kenikarai. Recognising the tag ring on the bird's right foot, he said that he had the rescued bird with him and in the evening, the youth who is also a bird enthusiast handed over Greeny to us. We are extremely happy and thankful to him. The ecstatic kids said that Greeny's return called for a celebration with biryani. More importantly, the other birds in the aviary who missed the parakeet became super excited to have Greeny back and would not let her alone."

Credit for the reunion goes to Mohamed Al Hajiri, 25, from Sitharkottai. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hajiri, a mechanical engineer, said, "Five days ago, I had gone to collect rent from the shopkeepers at the building (lassi shop) in Vandikaara Street in Ramanathapuram town that we owned." The domesticated bird had taken refuge in the building and the shopkeepers were clueless about keeping it safe and well-fed, he added.

"I am a bird enthusiast and am quite familiar with the exotic conure species. I offered to take the conure under my care and the shopkeepers consented. The same day, I shared photos of the bird with my group of friends, through WhatsApp, asking them to alert me if they come across the owner looking for it. On Monday afternoon, a friend living in Malaysia saw the news about Ameen searching for his pet and recognised it with the tag ring. He later informed me about the poster that carried the mobile numbers," Hajiri explained.

When asked why he took the pain to travel 14 kilometres to hand over the parakeet rather than asking the owner to receive it from him, Hajiri said, "I know that the market value of the conure is at least Rs 25,000 as I myself tried to buy one (sun conure). So, I wanted to ensure that the parakeet reaches its rightful owners and was in safe hands. At the end of the day, the happiness on the faces of Ameen and his family was priceless."

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the domestication of exotic birds, a forest department official said that it was not illegal to raise them but since last year, the owners of exotic birds are required to inform and register their ownership with the concerned forest range officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanathapuram Parakeet Conure
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp