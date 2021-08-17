War of words over Arumugasamy panel
Published: 17th August 2021 03:38 AM | Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:38 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The House witnessed a war of words over the Justice Arumugasamy enquiry commission, formed to probe into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. DMK MLA GK Markandayen said, “The government should take steps to punish the culprits behind former CM Jayalalithaa’s death, since the enquiry commission has not been functioning for the last three years.” This was opposed by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.