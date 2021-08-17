War of words over Arumugasamy panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The House witnessed a war of words over the Justice Arumugasamy enquiry commission, formed to probe into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. DMK MLA GK Markandayen said, “The government should take steps to punish the culprits behind former CM Jayalalithaa’s death, since the enquiry commission has not been functioning for the last three years.” This was opposed by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.