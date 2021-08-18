STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fugitive godman Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam

The 292nd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, aged 77, passed away at a private hospital here on August 13 after battling respiratory illness

Published: 18th August 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

paramahamsa_nityananda_website

Nithyananda (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Fugitive godman Nityananda stirred a controversy by taking to social media to declare that he has taken charge as the 293th pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam.

The 292nd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, aged 77, passed away at a private hospital here on August 13 after battling respiratory illness. He served as the pontiff for over four decades.

Later on August 14, the mortal remains of the pontiff were laid to rest at a piece of land belonging to the Aadheenam at Munichalai. The same day, Harihara Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal who was named the junior pontiff by Arunagirinatha Swamigal in 2019 was named the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam and he is likely to be coronated soon.

However, Nityananada took to social media late on Tuesday to declare that he had assumed charge as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam, creating a buzz.

"All the spiritual, dharmic, traditional rituals as per the cosmic laws of Kailasa and official formalities of succession as the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam are completed," he wrote. In his statement, he added that he would continue to bless his followers virtually. It may be recalled that Nityananda issued a similar statement on August 9 when Arunagirinatha Swamigal was hospitalised. In it, the fugitive godman who staked claim as the successor of the 292nd pontiff, wished him a speedy recovery.

Nityananda was formally made the junior pontiff by Arunagirinathar on April 27, 2012. However, he was removed as the junior pontiff on December 19, 2012 by Arunagirinathar himself who went on to appoint and later remove two other junior pontiffs with the issue ending up as legal suits at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nityananda Madurai Aadheenam
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp