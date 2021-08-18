HC rejects Siva Shankar Baba’s bail plea, slams ‘fake godmen’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed two bail petitions moved by spiritual guru, Siva Shankar Bab (73), of Chennai in two of the three cases booked against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

Justice M Dhandapani, in his order, said that the likelihood of the petitioner indulging in acts, which are detrimental to both the investigation and the victims, cannot be ruled out. Therefore, this court has no hesitation, but to negate the prayer as sought for by the petitioner, he added. The judge made the observations while dismissing the bail plea challenging his arrest mainly on the ground that he is entitled to ‘default’ bail since the police had failed to file a final report on the entire case in 60 days.

However, the judge, while pronouncing the order, pointed out that he was incarcerated for 57 days only. Before concluding, the judge observed, “... of late the society has been a hapless witness to the mushrooming of self-styled godmen and gurus who hold out promises of deliverance or salvation to the people who look upon them for answers for all their inner struggles, who are being driven to the point of despair and despondency.”

“The society that is all pervasively influenced by myriad religious people, becomes invariably susceptible to machinasations at the hands of phoney gurus. The society’s collective gullibility in matters of faith come in handy for fake godmen and the so-called spiritual gurus for exploitation. The reverential faith reposed in such spurious gurus by their multitude of minions stand betrayed at the eventual exposure of their wickedness, hid behind the mask of spirituality,” the judge added.