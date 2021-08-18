STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, museum dedicated to elephants to be unveiled in TN's Mettupalayam soon

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen Mettupalayam as the site of the first-of-its-kind centre as Coimbatore has a thriving elephant population

Published: 18th August 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

The 2000-sq ft centre offers information about the evolution of African and Asian elephants. (Photo | Express)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Watch out for the elephant herd next time you drive on the Kotagiri road. No, these are not jumbos in flesh and blood but a sculpture at a museum dedicated to the gentle giants. The Tamil Nadu government has chosen Mettupalayam as the site of the first-of-its-kind centre as Coimbatore has a thriving elephant population.

Vezham, meaning elephant, will be the go-to place for animal lovers. The 2000-sq ft centre offers information about the evolution of African and Asian elephants. Its walls feature paintings of elephants, details on their behaviour patterns and snaps of jumbos taken by wildlife photographers.

Drawn on the floor is a 3D image of an elephant standing in a river. What's more, the place reverberates with six trumpeting sounds. The centre is surrounded by a three-acre elephant-themed park.

"We have displayed interesting facts about elephants like how fast they run and how big they grow," said Cyril Rufus, one of the consultants working for Vezham. Work on the museum is nearing completion and it is likely to be opened soon.

A herd consisting of a male, female and calf is sculpted at the Vezham park, depicting a scene from the Tamil literary work Agananooru, where the tusker brings grass for the cow elephant which is tired after giving birth.

I Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), put forth the idea of the museum to educate people on human-animal conflicts. District forest officer D Venkatesh and Mettupalayam forest range officer S Palaniraja are members of the project. Officials expressed hope that the centre would generate revenue as tourists heading to Nilgiris are sure to make a stopover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant museum mettupalayam Coimbatore
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp