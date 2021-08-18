Indian Navy declares 'no fly zone' in area within 3 km radius of TN naval installations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy has declared the area falling within a 3 km radius of the perimeter of its naval installations in the state as a 'no fly zone' and prohibited individuals and civil agencies from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without prior permission.

"The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code," a release stated.

The statement said that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area/ Staff Officer (Security) and the concerned naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.

Last month, areas falling within a three km radius of the perimeter of Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, were designated as a 'no fly zone'. This warning gains significance, given the recent terror attacks on defence facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, using explosive-laden drones.