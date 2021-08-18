STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Navy declares 'no fly zone' in area within 3 km radius of TN naval installations

"The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval," a release stated

Published: 18th August 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy has declared the area falling within a 3 km radius of the perimeter of its naval installations in the state as a 'no fly zone' and prohibited individuals and civil agencies from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without prior permission.

"The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code," a release stated.

The statement said that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area/ Staff Officer (Security) and the concerned naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.

Last month, areas falling within a three km radius of the perimeter of Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, were designated as a 'no fly zone'. This warning gains significance, given the recent terror attacks on defence facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, using explosive-laden drones.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy UAV Drone
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp