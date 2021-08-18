STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to study impact of gas exploration in TN

As per the data available, there are around 700 wells drilled while 200 wells are yielding output in the Delta.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

gas, natural gas, oil, fuel, Hydrocarbons, energy

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be inferred as another pro-farmer move by the DMK government, within days of presenting the State’s first agriculture Budget, a seven-member high level Expert Technical Committee has been constituted to study the adverse impacts of hydrocarbon exploration and mining on groundwater and environment.

The panel, headed by distinguished soil biologist and ecologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail, has been mandated to submit its report within four months, according to orders from Industries secretary N Muruganandam.The government has issued five specific terms of reference (ToR) for the committee, which is to assess the impact of drilling technologies like hydro fracturing used in exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons on groundwater and the environment.

“Assess the impact on the quality of surface water, flowing water, groundwater, soil and fertility of the land, irrigation sources, cultivation of crops, air quality, sea water intrusion, and flora and fauna due to the usage of chemicals on the on-shore areas away from the Protected Agricultural Zone,” reads the order, a copy of which is with Express.

The panel will also assess if the drilling for exploration of coal bed methane, shale gas, petroleum and natural gas will lead to any subsidence of land and de-stabilise tectonic plates below the exploration area.

The previous AIADMK government had promulgated the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020, that prohibited setting-up of new hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery Delta region with the objective to conserve fertile lands for agricultural purposes. Going a step ahead, the DMK government has decided to study impact of such projects even in non-protected zones.

A study titled Combating Climate Change: Vulnerability of Cauvery Delta, Food Security and Livelihood Resilience, by Prof S Janakarajan, an expert in water management and disaster risk reduction, found that the irrigated area in the Delta reduced from 24 lakh acres to 18 lakh acres in last two decades. The report attributed this fall to an increase in industrial and domestic pollution. As per the data available, there are around 700 wells drilled while 200 wells are yielding output in the Delta. The production is estimated at 600 tonnes of crude oil and 30 lakh cubic metres of gas daily.

Besides Ismail, who is also a part-time member of the State Development Policy Council, the committee will include Indumathi M Nambi, professor at IIT Madras, Environmental and Water Resources Division; M Maheswari, HoD of Environmental Science at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; V Selvam, former senior director (Coastal System Research) of MSSRF, and senior officials from the Public Works Department and the TN Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
natural gas Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp