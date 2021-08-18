Try to complete Madurai AIIMS construction in three years: Madras HC to Centre

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to complete the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai expeditiously, preferably within three years.

A Bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a PIL filed by one KK Ramesh over the delay in executing the project. The judges observed that the projects for establishing AIIMS in various other states are progressing well. Though the government had assured that the project in Madurai would be completed within 45 months, substantial progress has not been made yet, they opined. The judges directed the Centre to take a decision on the appointment of a project consultant at the earliest.

Classes in Madurai AIIMS

Another PIL filed by one K Pushpavanam, seeking directions to start outpatient services and MBBS classes in Madurai AIIMS was also heard on Tuesday. The Assistant Solicitor General (ASG), L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Government of India, informed a Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar that the State has suggested Sivagangai or Theni medical college to be considered for setting up the temporary venue for MBBS classes under Madurai AIIMS.

Replying to it, the Executive Director of AIIMS, Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao, has also sent a formal communication to the State on August 6, Gowri added. Rao has expressed the Central government’s readiness to start the classes in any of the colleges chosen by the State, subject to certain infrastructural requirements for administrative, academic, and recreational purposes, she said.

Since the senior counsel representing the State, Veera Kathiravan, requested the court to grant time to the government to take a decision regarding the facilities sought by the AIIMS director, the judges adjourned the matter. They directed both parties to file affidavits at the next hearing.