STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Try to complete Madurai AIIMS construction in three years: Madras HC to Centre

The judges directed the Centre to take a decision on the appointment of a project consultant at the earliest. 

Published: 18th August 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to complete the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai expeditiously, preferably within three years. 

A Bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a PIL  filed by one KK Ramesh over the delay in executing the project. The judges observed that the projects for establishing AIIMS in various other states are progressing well. Though the government had assured that the project in Madurai would be completed within 45 months, substantial progress has not been made yet, they opined. The judges directed the Centre to take a decision on the appointment of a project consultant at the earliest. 

Classes in Madurai AIIMS

Another PIL filed by one K Pushpavanam, seeking directions to start outpatient services and MBBS classes in Madurai AIIMS was also heard on Tuesday. The Assistant Solicitor General (ASG), L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Government of India, informed a Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar that the State has suggested Sivagangai or Theni medical college to be considered for setting up the temporary venue for MBBS classes under Madurai AIIMS.

Replying to it, the Executive Director of AIIMS, Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao, has also sent a formal communication to the State on August 6, Gowri added. Rao has expressed the Central government’s readiness to start the classes in any of the colleges chosen by the State, subject to certain infrastructural requirements for administrative, academic, and recreational purposes, she said.

Since the senior counsel representing the State, Veera Kathiravan, requested the court to grant time to the government to take a decision regarding the facilities sought by the AIIMS director, the judges adjourned the matter. They directed both parties to file affidavits at the next hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai AIIMS Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp