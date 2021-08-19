STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC asks Culture Ministry and ASI to transfer estampages of Tamil inscriptions from Mysore to Chennai

Further directions were issued to the ASI to appoint a required number of epigraphists and other officials according to the number of inscriptions in each language.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Union Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to transfer all the estampages of Tamil inscriptions from the Epigraphy Branch in Mysore to the one in Chennai within six months.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and M Duraiswamy also told the ASI to name the Chennai Branch as ‘Epigraphy Branch-Tamil’ similar to how the Epigraphy branches for Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic languages were called. The State government should also provide all infrastructural facilities for the Chennai Branch within six months, the judges directed.

Further directions were issued to the ASI to appoint a required number of epigraphists and other officials according to the number of inscriptions in each language.

The bench gave the directions in a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) which sought digitisation and transfer of Tamil inscriptions present in the Mysore Epigraphy centre to the one in Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench Madras High Court Union Ministry of Culture Archaeological Survey of India Tamil inscriptions Mysore Epigraphy centre
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp