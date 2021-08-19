STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Reply in English only': HC to Centre after minister writes to Tamil Nadu MP in Hindi

Once a representation is given in English, it is the duty of the Union government to reply in English only, which is also in consonance with the Official Languages Act, said the judge

Published: 19th August 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Union government to follow the provisions of the Official Languages Act, 1963 strictly. “Once a representation is given in English, it is the duty of the Union government to give the reply in English only,” the court said.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and M Duraiswamy gave the direction while allowing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan seeking a direction to use English alone in all communications between the Centre and the state government, its MPs and the people.

Venkatesan had approached the court after the Minister of State for Home Affairs replied to the MP's letter last year in Hindi alone. The MP had written the letter requesting to set up examination centres for CRPF paramedical staff recruitment at Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Justice Kirubakaran noted that one could understand the importance of languages as states were reorganised based on language. The central government should continue to use English along with Hindi which could act as a binding force, he added.

He also cited Article 350 of the Constitution, which states that every person is entitled to give representation in any of the languages used in the Union or the state. Hence, once a representation is given in English, it is the duty of the Union government to reply in English only, which is also in consonance with the Official Languages Act, he added.

The Bench also noted the central government’s explanation that the reply to the MP’s letter was inadvertently made in Hindi alone and that the violation was not intentional. Recording it, the Bench directed the Union government and all its instrumentalities to follow the Official Languages Act, 1963, especially the Section 3 of the Act- which says that both Hindi and the English languages should be used for the official documents - and the Official Languages Rules, 1976 strictly.

Justice Kirubakaran went on to add that language is important in the era of information and communication. “There are several languages in India which are hundreds or even thousands of years old. The governments ought to take efforts to preserve the languages. Mother tongue should also be given importance like that of English as knowledge without understanding of mother tongue would be incomplete,” the judge opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Madurai
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp