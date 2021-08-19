STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli shop brings Kaani tribal life into sharp focus

Want to get a flavour of the lives of Kaani tribals? No, you don’t have to venture into the forest now, just go to AR Lane in the heart of the city.  

Published: 19th August 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

The interior of the Kaani Pazhangudiyinar Vazhviyal Angadi in Tirunelveli | Express

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Want to get a flavour of the lives of Kaani tribals? No, you don’t have to venture into the forest now, just go to AR Lane in the heart of the city.  

A shop that sells the organic products of Myilar Kaani tribal farmers and handicrafts has been opened at the heart of the city, thanks to the efforts of Collector V Vishnu  and Eco-Development Officer (EDO) Ganesan.  That’s not all. The interior of the shop is painted with graffiti, depicting the lifestyle of the people belonging to the tribal community. 

The interior design was conceived by Ananda  Perumal, who runs Kavin Art Gallery in the district. “To know their lifestyle, we stayed with the members of the tribal community and later designed the interior of the shop with sustainable materials,” he said. 

“We have also tried to bring in elements of nature like forest and rivers on which they have been residing for years. In addition to this, from the ceiling fan to the washbasins, everything has been made using the products they use,” he said. Sources said the shop will be operated by the Myilar Kaani Kudiyiruppu  Eco-Development Committee and the society. 

EDO Ganesan said the shop is named ‘Kaani Pazhangudiyinar Vazhviyal Angadi’ that meaning the Kaani Tribal Shop with products they use. “The name also suggests that the shop exhibits the lifestyle of Kaani tribes. The shop is aimed at uplifting the lives of the tribal people,” he said.

Collector Vishnu said that addressing the needs of the tribal community is of prime importance. “From providing organic certificate to allotting space for  them in Uzhavar Santhai and now opening a premium shop, their lives are going to change. While this shop could help the tribes, the demand for  their product is also expected to rise,” he said. 

The shop was opened last Sunday, and in a few hours, the members of the community received an income of Rs 13,000. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaani tribal Tirunelveli
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp