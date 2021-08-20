Tiruchy: TN’s first female Odhuvar wants to get her job back

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: S Angayarkanni, of Tiruchy district, has received the news of a female being recently appointed as Odhuvar in a Chennai temple with “extreme delight”.

“I feared that no woman would be appointed in future,” the 39-year-old added. Appointed the first female Odhuvar in the State over a decade ago, albeit on a contractual basis, Angayarkanni, from the Scheduled Caste community, is now left knocking the doors of the HR&CE department, seeking reappointment on a regular basis.

Appointed the first female Odhuvar of the State in 2006 by the then DMK government, she started off by chanting Tevaram and Thirvasagam at Panchavarneswarar temple here in the district. As she secured the post on a contractual basis, even after seven years of service, she only drew a monthly salary of Rs 1,875. She could get compensation on a par with her male counterparts only if her service was regularised.

Angayarkanni told TNIE, “Completing a three-year course in Thirumarai (a collection of hymns in praise of Shiva in Tamil) in the government music school, I also learned Abhirami Andhadhi and Panniru Thirumurai. After multiple petitions with officials and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, I was in 2006 appointed as the first and only female Odhuvar at Arulmigu Panchavarnaswamy temple in Woraiyur for a consolidated pay of Rs 1,500. Though I had a lot of fears over the job, as I was the only female Odhuvar in the State, with great devotion I began to sing the Tevaram and Thiruvasagam. I recited the hymns in front of the deity during the four Kaala Poojas every day for seven years.”

Though she had submitted several petitions over the pay, no action was reportedly taken.

In 2013, financial and family issues forced Angayarkanni to quit as an Odhuvar and leave Tiruchy. She again approached the Panchavarnaswamy temple seeking the Odhuvar post in 2016 but was instead offered other jobs, including that of the annadhanam assistant, which she still took, considering her family situation. Later, the Covid-19 pandemic stripped her of that job as well.

Seeking to be reappointed as Odhuvar, Angayarkanni continues to regularly recite hymns to the portraits of deities at her house. “It was extremely delightful to hear the news about a female being appointed as Odhuvar in the State. Earlier, being the only woman to be appointed to the post that is mostly given to men, I feared that no woman would be appointed in future. I request Chief Minister MK Stalin to give me the opportunity to serve as Odhuvar once again at the Panchavaraswamy temple.”