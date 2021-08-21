KP Park: Two TNSCB officials suspended for ‘lapses’ in tenement construction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday suspended two Slum Clearance Board officials reportedly connected to the construction of the KP Park tenements, which are making headlines for their dilapidated condition. The officials are TNSCB Assistant Engineer Pandian and Assistant Executive Engineer Anbazhagan.

“The works on the tenements were completed three years ago. At the time, Anbazhagan was an assistant engineer. He was promoted as assistant executive engineer recently,” said an official from the board.

The action came a day after Minister of Rural Industries TM Anbarasan, who also holds the Slum Clearance Board portfolio, promised inspection and quality checks at the tenements and take action if necessary. IIT Madras is tasked with conducting a quality check of the tenements. Sources said the IIT team is expected to inspect the tenements soon.

“Materials of poor quality were used to construct these tenements. Phase-1 of the project cost `112 crores and phase-2 cost `139 crores in the AIADMK government. The walls and ceilings became dilapidated within a year of their construction,” said Egmore MLA I Paranmenthan in the Assembly on Thursday. In response, the minister promised action, adding that authorities are ordered to carry out quality check of government constructions across the State and send reports to Anna University.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam on Friday in a letter addressed to Chief Minister MK Stalin, sought an investigation into the construction of the tenements.