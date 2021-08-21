STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC/ST students struggling to open bank account in Coimbatore

TTF district secretary C Arasu submitted a petition to the district administration seeking exemption from minimum balance.

Published: 21st August 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: School students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are unable to benefit from scholarship announced by the government as banks allegedly insist them to maintain minimum balance.

M Nagalakshmi (name changed), parent of a Class III student in Kalampalayam, said, "The class teacher advised us to open a bank account for our daughter so that she can receive the scholarship amount.

"We approached a nationalised bank in Alandurai and were told to pay minimum balance of Rs 500. We were ready to pay the amount, but the staff delayed opening the account. I went to the bank five times and staff said that they have other work. I did not go to the bank again."

A teacher in Bommanampalayam PUPS said, "Parents of three girl students who belong to the SC / ST community are struggling to open accounts in a bank which located in Kaliveerampalayam. They have been trying for the last one month but are unable to open account. The officials cited several reasons such as Covid situation, staff shortage, etc. As a result, we cannot apply for the scholarship."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation (TTF) district secretary C Arasu submitted a petition to the district administration seeking exemption from minimum balance.

Arasu said,"Government provides scholarship amount ranging between Rs 500 to Rs 1000 to SC/ ST students from class III to VIII. While those students open an account in a bank, banks asks Rs 500 as a minimum balance from the parents. As a result, illiterate parents struggle to open accounts without paying the minimum balance. Banks must offer them the facility of zero balance account."

When contacted, District lead bank manager P Kousalya Devi said, "In a few places, staff might have delayed opening the account. But there is no need for the students to pay minimum balance to open an account. We would send a circular to the banks regarding this."

