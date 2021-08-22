Aavin to export milk products worth Rs 60 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented commercial agreement orders to six wholesale dealers on Saturday for selling Aavin products to other countries and States.

As part of its strategy to expand the sale of Aavin products across the globe, the government has decided to market products worth Rs 60 crore per year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, and countries like Oman, Qatar, Canada and the US. With this, Aavin is expected to get a revenue of Rs 6 crore. In the first phase, six dealers were chosen.

According to a release, Aavin procures 41 lakh litres of milk per day from 4.36 milk producers and supplies 26.68 lakh litres of milk to consumers. Apart from this, Aavin also exports milk products to other countries.

Meanwhile, Stalin distributed appointment orders to legal heirs of 47 Aavin employees who had died in harness. As many as 10 legal heirs received the orders. Under Perarignar Anna Co-operative Milk Producers’ Welfare Fund, assistance of Rs 1.04 crore is being disbursed to 44 milk producers.