BJP leader La Ganesan appointed new Manipur Governor

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed veteran BJP politician L Ganesan the Governor of Manipur. Ganesan is the fourth Governor from Tamil Nadu after the BJP-led Union government assumed office in 2014.

​The 76-year-old national executive member of the party became active in the RSS at a young age and became a full-time pracharak in 1970. For about 20 years, Ganesan served the RSS in various capacities in Nagercoil, Madurai, and other places.

In 1991, he joined the BJP and became an organising secretary of its state unit. Ten years later, he was promoted as the national secretary of the party. Ganesan also served as one of the party’s national vice-presidents for two years.

Between 2006 and 2009, Ganesan was the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. Besides various party postings, Ganesan also served as a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh for over one year. At present, he is one of the national executive committee members.

Purohit, Stalin greet new Governor of Manipur

In a congratulatory message, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: “I am delighted to know that Thiru La. Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. I congratulate Thiru La. Ganesan and extend my best wishes for glorious service to the people of Manipur. I wish him peaceful and successful tenure in Manipur.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in his congratulatory message: “Congratulations to La. Ganesan, who is assuming the charge of Governor of Manipur. He has long political experience.” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP State President K Annamalai, and leaders of other parties also congratulated Ganesan for his elevation to the governorship.

After the BJP-led Union government assumed office in 2014, four Tamilians were made governors of various States. They are: V Shanmuganathan (Meghalaya), P Sathasivam (Kerala), Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Telangana). For the past 12 years, Ganesan has been heading Potramarai, a literary and cultural organisation that organises speeches on literary topics by reputable personalities.