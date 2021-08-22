Coimbatore: CMCH resumes treatment of non-Covid patients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the district’s fresh Covid tally plateauing between the 100 and 200-mark, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has resumed non-covid activities, including performing surgeries at all the departments following the drop in in-patients tally.

Speaking to Express, Dean A Nirmala said, earlier, all the departments had to postpone certain surgeries as most resources were dedicated to treating new patients.

“We went ahead with cases only in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology since it is necessary. But, all other activities were hit due to the rise in Covid cases,” she added.

‘Prepared to handle sudden spike in Cases’

As of Friday, the hospital had 407 vacant beds, including oxygen and ICU beds, to treat Covid patients. The dean, however, said they are fully prepared to handle the sudden spike in fresh cases.

“If there is a sudden increase in cases, then we would pause the non-Covid activities to handle the situation,” she further said. The hospital is also making efforts to make a space to install an 11-kl oxygen storage plant on its premises.

“An 11-kl oxygen liquid oxygen storage tank would be soon transported from Chennai Trade Centre to the hospital which would ensure more beds are oxygenated,” Nirmala said. Similarly, the dean also told Express that sporadic Mucormycosis (black fungus) and MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) cases are being registered in recent times.