In a first, TN launches 24x7 Covid vaccine camp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu government is set to roll out a 24/7 vaccination camp in all the major government hospitals in the State from Monday. The first camp was launched on Saturday, at the campus of the Directorate of Public Health in Chennai.

Addressing reporters here, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the purpose of the 24/7 camp is to make vaccines available for those who may urgently need them for travelling to other States or for work. “A special team will be formed to hold the camps and schedules will be given for them. In Chennai, all major government hospitals will have this camp, and all the district hospitals too will have it from Monday,” he said.

He said that the camp would help in boosting the vaccine drive in the State and people can simply walk in here with their Aadhar Card to get registered and take the jab. “We have asked the officials to locally advertise about the camps,” he said.

Health Minister also said that the Tamil Nadu Foundation-USA has donated medical equipment worth Rs 2.36 crore to the State health department. It has been given to 15 hospitals in the State.